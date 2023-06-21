Boeing Introduces Sustainable Aviation Fuel Dashboard

Boeing has unveiled a tool called SAF Dashboard, designed to monitor the anticipated capacity of sustainable aviation fuel production over the next 10 years.

Developed using data collected by BloombergNEF, the dashboard consolidates global SAF capacity announcements from suppliers and allows users to filter the projected supply based on various metrics such as production pathway, location, and more. The platform is accessible through Boeing’s new Sustainable Aerospace Together hub.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Dashboard Launch

The SAF Dashboard, which launched at the 2023 Pairs Air Show, aims to foster discussions and actions among aviation industry stakeholders. The tool facilitates dialogue surrounding the existing SAF landscape and future production levels necessary to achieve the commercial aviation industry’s ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

SAF is seen as an important piece in aviation sustainability, capable of reducing CO2 emissions by up to 85% or more throughout its life cycle. This makes it a key factor for decarbonizing the aviation sector over the next three decades.

Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond emphasized the importance of the SAF Dashboard in facilitating collaboration across sectors to enhance production of the clean fuel. By visually presenting data, the Dashboard enables industry stakeholders to gain insights and collectively contribute to building a more sustainable future for the aerospace industry.

The release of SAF Dashboard follows Boeing’s introduction of the public version of the Boeing “Cascade” Climate Impact Model in May. Cascade is a data modeling tool that assesses the impact of various sustainability solutions on reducing carbon emissions in aviation.

By making Cascade and SAF Dashboard accessible, Boeing aims to provide industry stakeholders with vital data to advance strategies on aviation decarbonization. These tools offer insights and serve as resources for exploring and implementing sustainable practices in the aerospace industry.

