Canada’s Clean Fuels Fund Awards $10.5 Million to EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure has secured funding of $10.5 million from the Natural Resources Canada Clean Fuels Fund to support the expansion of its renewable natural gas (RNG) project at the Pacific Coast Renewables facility. The funding is subject to the execution of a contribution agreement.

EverGen is a Canadian-based platform that focuses on building, owning, and operating RNG infrastructure. The company aims to consolidate Canada’s fragmented RNG industry and contribute to more sustainable advances across the country.

Canada’s Sustainable Work with EverGen

The funding will specifically aid the expansion of the Pacific Coast Renewables facility. The capital expansion project will introduce anaerobic digestion capabilities to produce biogas, which will be upgraded to RNG and supplied to FortisBC’s gas network through a 20-year off-take agreement. The expansion is projected to generate approximately 185,000 gigajoules of RNG per year. Additionally, the facility will produce liquid digestate fertilizer alongside the solid organic fertilizer produced through the anaerobic digestion process.

The PCR RNG Expansion Project was selected as part of the British Columbia Regional Energy and Resource Tables Framework, a collaborative initiative between the Government of Canada and British Columbia aimed at advancing a low-carbon economy. EverGen’s participation in this framework highlights its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and aligns with government efforts to advance green energy transitions in Canada.

Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen, expressed gratitude for the recognition and funding from Natural Resources Canada Clean Fuels Fund. He said that as a leader in Canada’s clean fuels industry, the support from the federal government is an important endorsement. EverGen’s goal is to create a sustainable future by developing RNG infrastructure in Canada.

