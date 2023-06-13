China Baowu, Rio Tinto Drive Low-Carbon Transformation in Steel Industry

China Baowu and Rio Tinto recently partnered on a range of projects in China and Australia to help decarbonize the steel industry.

The companies’ shared commitment to playing a leading role in the industry’s low-carbon transformation has paved the way for this collaboration, which will focus on various projects and enhanced technologies to reduce carbon in the emissions-intensive industry.

Low-Carbon Transformation Projects

As part of their collaboration, China Baowu and Rio Tinto have identified several key projects aimed at driving the low-carbon transformation within the steel industry. One such project involves the research, construction, and demonstration of a pilot-scale electric melter at one of Baowu’s steel mills in China. Using direct reduced iron derived from low- and medium-grade ores will enable the production of low-carbon steel.

Another area of focus for the collaboration is the optimization of Australian ores. This development aims to enhance the suitability of Australian ores as a feedstock for low-carbon reduction. China Baowu’s HyCROF technology, which effectively mitigates carbon emissions from the blast furnace process, is another project that will be expanded through this partnership.

Additionally, the partnership is a joint study on exploring opportunities for producing low-carbon iron in Western Australia. As Western Australia plays a crucial role in global iron ore supply, investigating and implementing low-carbon production methods in this region will contribute to a greener and more sustainable steel industry.

Through these projects, China Baowu and Rio Tinto intend to decarbonize the steel value chain.

The China Baowu and Rio Tinto Partnership

These innovative projects are the outcome of a longstanding collaboration between Rio Tinto and China Baowu, which spans more than 50 years. To ensure the success of each initiative, both companies have committed to sharing resources and expertise. This partnership leverages the collective strengths and knowledge of the two industry leaders.

Alf Barrios, Rio Tinto’s Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the shared commitment to delivering low-carbon solutions throughout the steel value chain. He acknowledged the challenge of developing a low-carbon pathway for low-to-medium-grade iron ores, which constitute the majority of the global iron ore supply.

The partnership was signed in Shanghai by Rio Tinto’s Chief Commercial Officer Alf Barrios and China Baowu’s Vice President Hou Angui, signifying their joint effort to advance specific decarbonization projects.