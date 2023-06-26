A recent report by global safety charity Lloyd’s Register Foundation has drawn attention to a growing trend: individuals in countries heavily reliant on fossil fuel production are less likely to perceive climate change as a significant threat.

This revelation comes from an analysis of the latest World Risk Poll, conducted by Gallup and encompassing 125,000 participants across 121 countries. The poll’s respondents were asked to evaluate whether they believed climate change would pose a threat to their respective countries over the next two decades. On a global scale, 41% of participants considered climate change a “very serious threat.” However, when including those who regarded it as a “somewhat serious threat,” the figure rose to 67%.

Regional Disparities Show Varied Climate Change Concerns within Fossil Fuel-Dependent Nations

Notably, Lloyd’s Register Foundation’s analysis also revealed disparities at regional levels within countries. For example, Norway, a prominent fossil fuel producer, had only 45% of its population considering climate change a “very serious threat.”

However, a closer examination within Norway exposed significant differences. In western and northern Norway — regions housing the majority of the country’s offshore oil and gas fields — climate change concerns dropped to 40% and 31%, respectively. This divergence in perception is not unique to Norway; it is a pattern observed in other fossil fuel-reliant nations worldwide.

Catalyzing Change: Urgent Actions to Bridge the Perception Gap

With evidence indicating that regions heavily reliant on fossil fuel production demonstrate lower levels of climate change awareness, Lloyd’s Register Foundation is calling for urgent action.

The global charity advocates for economic diversification in fossil fuel-dependent countries, accompanied by increased incentives for adopting low-carbon technologies and renewable energy platforms. Tim Slingsby, director of skills and education at Lloyd’s Register Foundation, emphasized the need for collaboration between governments and stakeholders in the fossil fuel industry.

Moreover, the foundation is urging the implementation of workforce transition plans to upskill employees in green energy or other sectors where transferable skills are relevant. The maritime industry serves as an exemplar in this regard, with the Maritime Just Transition Task Force leading the way towards a zero-carbon shipping industry, thanks to funding from Lloyd’s Register Foundation. This task force adopts a people-centered approach to ensure a smooth and inclusive transition.

In conclusion

Slingsby underscores the importance of accelerating efforts to diversify economies and develop reskilling plans for workers in fossil fuel-dependent countries. Collaborative thinking and effective communication between national and local governments, along with industry stakeholders, are paramount to the success of these initiatives. Failure to act will perpetuate the perception gap and hinder the transition to greener technologies, according to the organization.

The latest data from Lloyd’s Register Foundation’s analysis serve as a wake-up call, highlighting the need for change. By leveraging this insight, policymakers, industry leaders, and governments should take steps to improve awareness, minimize risks, and enhance the well-being of communities worldwide.