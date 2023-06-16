Cognizant Collaborates with Tidal for Ocean Information Platform

Technology company Cognizant is collaborating with Tidal to make Tidal’s ocean information platform accessible to the aquaculture market, which will help businesses operating in and around the ocean improve sustainable and efficient operations. Previously, the Tidal platform was available only to select pilot partners, providing data-driven insights to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency.

Leveraging its software and systems integration expertise, Cognizant aims to bring the Tidal platform to a wider audience in the aquaculture industry. The collaboration also explores opportunities to apply the platform to other sectors of the blue economy, including blue transportation, blue energy, and blue carbon, with the goal of decarbonizing ocean-based industries.

Tidal’s Digital Ocean Information Technology

Tidal has developed a digital technology solution that combines underwater perception, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation to collect and analyze data. Cognizant will work with Tidal to make these innovative technologies more accessible to the aquaculture industry, empowering businesses to make informed decisions, increase operational resilience, and operate efficiently within regulatory frameworks.

Over the past five years, Tidal has collaborated with aquaculture industry leaders to develop its platform, which includes underwater cameras, sensors, machine perception tools, and software designed to interpret complex ocean environments. The platform has been extensively tested and trained on a vast dataset of 8 billion underwater observations of fish behavior, utilizing 900 terabytes of operational video.

Cognizant’s Integration of Tidal’s Technology

Cognizant, through its established relationships with global enterprises in the Blue Economy, is well-positioned to help companies integrate Tidal’s technology into their enterprise systems. By linking data across their businesses, companies can gain insight and make informed decisions that improve efficiency throughout the entire value chain.

This collaboration will enable ocean-based industries to become more adaptable to change, and contribute to solving major challenges, including food production, renewable energy, and climate change.

In aquaculture, machine perception tools and AI can automate feeding times based on fish hunger levels, reducing wasted feed and associated carbon emissions while improving growth metrics. In shipping, machine learning models can analyze micro-weather systems, current speeds, and port data traffic to optimize shipping routes and arrival times, leading to lower fuel usage.

Neil Davé, founder and CEO of Tidal, emphasizes the need for innovation-driven collaboration to preserve ocean health and support businesses operating in and around the ocean. The collaboration between Cognizant and Tidal aims to expand on their initial success in the Norwegian aquaculture industry and eventually extend their impact to other sectors of the Blue Economy, contributing to global decarbonization and ocean health.