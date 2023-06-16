CVS Health Adds 18 MW Renewable Energy for Michigan Sites

CVS Health is adding to its efforts with an 18 megawatt energy agreement with Constellation to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy. This commitment will cover the annual electricity needs of all 147 CVS Health locations throughout Michigan.

The agreement, set to commence in April 2025, involves the procurement of energy and renewable energy certificates from Swift Current Energy’s Double Black Diamond Solar Project in Illinois. The project is made possible with the agreement between Constellation and Swift Current Energy, and project construction began in March 2023.

Renewable Energy Agreement Goals

CVS Health’s partnership with Constellation and Swift Current Energy allows the company to procure approximately 35,000-megawatt hours of renewable energy annually from the Double Black Diamond Solar Project. With this collaboration, CVS Health aims to reduce its carbon emissions by nearly 17,000 metric tons each year. This reduction is equivalent to the emissions produced by nearly 3,800 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for a year, as per the EPA greenhouse gas equivalencies.

CVS Health’s 18 MW Energy Agreement

Investing in renewable energy is just one facet of CVS Health’s comprehensive approach to reducing its environmental impact. The company has been recognized as a corporate leader in climate action and has had its net-zero targets validated by the Science-Based Target Initiative.

CVS Health continuously implements resource-saving measures across its operations, such as lighting and transportation upgrades, digital solutions to reduce paper consumption, and offering environmentally friendly products.

CVS Health Chief Sustainability Officer Sheryl Burke highlighted the company’s long-term agreement with Constellation. The partnership allows CVS Health to benefit from the economic and sustainability advantages of large-scale, offsite renewable energy projects through the Constellation Offsite Renewables (CORe) product.

By securing 18 MW of renewable energy, CVS Health will power its Michigan locations with zero-emission electricity. CVS Health’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives can be read in the company’s ESG Report.