DHL Global Forwarding, IAG Cargo Promote Sustainable Aviation Fuel

DHL Global Forwarding has joined forces with IAG Cargo in a strategic partnership to promote sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This collaboration aligns with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s sustainability objectives of achieving net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

The Power of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

DHL Global Forwarding has committed to purchasing 3 million gallons of SAF Scope 3 transport emissions reductions in 2023. The SAF, certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), is derived from used cooking oil and food waste. Compared to conventional jet fuel, this SAF has at least 80% lower lifecycle emissions, contributing significantly to the reduction of carbon footprints in the aviation industry.

IAG Cargo’s Dedication to Environmental Responsibility

IAG Cargo, a subsidiary of International Airlines Group, shares DHL Global Forwarding’s commitment to sustainability. As part of its environmental strategy, IAG has pledged that 10% of its flights will be fueled by SAF by 2030. The partnership with DHL Global Forwarding is a significant move toward achieving this goal and demonstrates IAG Cargo’s proactive approach to embedding sustainable practices across its operations.

The announcement of the DHL Global Forwarding and IAG Cargo partnership took place at the Phillips 66 Humber Refinery, where a portion of the SAF is produced.

DHL Global Fowarding’s GoGreen Plus Servi

DHL Global Forwarding offers its customers the GoGreen Plus service to make their supply chains more environmentally friendly.

The GoGreen Plus service empowers customers to decarbonize their transport operations by selecting sustainable fuels and clean technologies across ocean freight, air freight, and land transport. DHL embraces the insetting approach, eliminating emissions at their source through the use of sustainable fuels, rather than relying solely on offsetting initiatives.

By opting for the GoGreen Plus service, customers contribute to greener transport chains, step by step. DHL Global Forwarding ensures the appropriate amount of biofuel is purchased for each air or ocean freight shipment, which is then used in the partners’ ships and aircraft. This insetting approach enables emissions reductions directly at the point of transportation, leading to more sustainable logistics and a significant step forward in the journey toward a carbon-neutral future.