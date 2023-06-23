Divirod, Databricks Partner to Provide Real-Time Water Risk Analytics

Divirod, a company specializing in real-time flood management and water risk analytics, has partnered with Databricks, a data and artificial intelligence company, to address the growing concerns of water risk in the face of climate change by launching the US Water Risk Levels dataset on the Databricks Marketplace and the Divirod Analytics Platform Built on Databricks.

These offerings will provide businesses, governments, insurers, and researchers with access to critical water data for analyzing, measuring, and predicting water risk to find safe and economical solutions.

The Importance of Water Risk Analytics and Management

Water risk encompasses a wide range of challenges, including sea level rise, storm surges, droughts, and urban flooding. Unfortunately, global water data is often poorly managed and lacks standardized measurement standards. The consequences are significant, with projections indicating that by 2050, 5 billion people will face water shortages, and water risks could result in losses amounting to $5.6 trillion.

To mitigate these challenges, real-time solutions are vital. Divirod employs satellite technology and on-premise sensors to provide detailed data, enabling the prediction, analysis, and proactive management of water-related risks.

Access to Reliable Water Data

Through the partnership between Divirod and Databricks, organizations can now access Divirod’s water dataset, US Water Risk Levels, via the Databricks Marketplace. This open marketplace for data solutions now includes clean water-related data.

The dataset incorporates continuously updated water level data from thousands of locations across the United States and its coastline, facilitating local and regional water risk assessment for rivers, reservoirs, and coastal areas. Divirod’s US Water Risk Levels provides water level data and dynamic flood risk scoring for over 12,000 locations, with new data added every one to 60 minutes.

Javier Marti, the founder and CEO of Divirod, emphasized the need for reliable and automated sources of water data to reduce risk and provide critical real-time insights for flood management and water risk mitigation. Divirod’s ground sensors and satellite technology enable insurers, researchers, and analysts to utilize real-time data for effective decision-making, helping governments and companies minimize the costs associated with flood damage and drought.

Applications and Benefits of the US Water Risk Levels Dataset

The US Water Risk Levels dataset caters to various stakeholders and serves multiple purposes. It supports corporations engaged in ESG planning, economic and GDP impact planning, financial and insurance analysts, universities and research institutions for academic and professional reporting, as well as municipalities requiring robust water data for town and city planning. The dataset provides location-specific and demographic water risk information, empowering decision-makers to address water-related challenges more effectively.

Sarah Branfman, vice president of ISV sales at Databricks, highlights the significance of water data in building a sustainable future where every drop counts. Divirod’s partnership with Databricks marks a significant step in this direction. By leveraging Divirod’s datasets and purpose-built analytics platform, the understanding of water resources can be enhanced, leading to accelerated time-to-insights.

