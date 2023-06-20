Dow Releases Sustainability Progress Report

Dow released its INtersections Progress Report, a comprehensive report that marks the 19th consecutive year of voluntary sustainability reporting and five years of inclusion, diversity, and equity reporting for the company. In 2022, Dow addressed its direct emissions and enhanced plastic waste recycling as it worked toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Highlights from The INtersections Progress Report from 2022

During 2022, Dow’s report highlighted its planned construction of a net-zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site. Fluor, an engineering and construction company, has been contracted for engineering, design, procurement, and construction management services, while Linde, a gas and engineering company, will supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen.

This project, located in Dow’s Fort Saskatchewan site in Canada, aims to increase earnings by over $3 billion per year and reduce global carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. Additionally, Dow has outlined detailed carbon reduction plans for its 25 highest carbon-emitting sites.

The company also announced a joint development agreement with X-energy to install a grid-scale advanced nuclear reactor at its UCC1 Seadrift Operations manufacturing site in Texas. The nuclear reactor will provide zero-carbon emissions power and steam.

Internally, the company encouraged participation in its sustainability works as it added a quantifiable carbon emissions reduction metric to its long-term incentive reduction program. Dow also enhanced structural oversight and responsibility for environmental, social, and governance progress and risk management within board committee works.

Dow’s Partnerships from Materials Ecosystems

Dow has various partnerships with the building materials ecosystem, which are focused on collecting, reusing, or recycling plastic waste. With the increased demand for circular products, the company expanded its Stop the Waste sustainability target to Transform the Waste by committing to commercializing 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually by 2030.

Dow has also expanded its partnership with Mura Technology to construct multiple world-scale advanced recycling facilities in the United States and Europe, with the goal of collectively adding up to 600 kilotons of annual recycling capacity by 2030. Additionally, Dow collaborates with waste management company WM to address hard-to-recycle plastic films, enabling their direct placement into residential curbside recycling.

Additional data and disclosures aligned with key environmental, social, and governance reporting frameworks can be found in the 2022 Dow’s INtersections Progress Report.

