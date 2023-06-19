Eighth Annual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit Begins in One Month

The 8th Annual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit is one month away, and registration is ongoing for the virtual event that will offer industry insights, discussions on sustainable practices, and networking opportunities.

The Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit ’23 is set to take place July 18-19. The two days will be filled with industry discussions, resource presentations, and virtual interactions with leading providers and experts.

The event is hosted by Environment + Energy Leader and is designed exclusively for commercial and industrial end-users seeking to implement smart business solutions and improve their sustainable transitions and strategies. There will be speakers and keynotes from experts in the energy and sustainability fields from leading brands and organizations such as Schneider Electric, Jump Associates, Mycocycle, Plainsight, LRQA, the Alliance to Save Energy, and more.

The virtual event, hosted on Zoom, offers attendees the opportunity to attend from anywhere and on various devices. There will be panel discussions on pressing environmental and energy topics, as well as on-demand resources and networking lounges. Additionally, exhibitors from top industry players such as Montrose Environmental, LRQA, SAI360, VelocityEHS, Schneider Electric, Cority, Ameresco, Atrius, and UL will participate in the E+E Leader Solutions Summit.

Awards and this year’s project and product of the year winners will also be unveiled at #EESummit23.

Register now to join colleagues and peers to grow relationships, foster collaborations, and gain insights into your organization’s environmental and energy initiatives.