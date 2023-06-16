ENGIE Impact Platform Supports Commercial EV Charging Infrastructure

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide has led to a growing demand for EV charging infrastructure, and commercial organizations are realizing the potential of offering charging facilities as a competitive advantage to attract customers and boost revenue. With this in mind, ENGIE Impact has launched its Mobility Support offering for commercial EV charging infrastructure.

ENGIE Impact recognizes this market shift and has launched its Mobility Support offering to provide strategic planning, procurement, and implementation assistance for portfolio-scale EV charging infrastructure projects. The launch of Mobility Support is aimed at empowering commercial businesses to capitalize on the rising demand by offering the infrastructure onsite, giving customers the convenience of charging while they shop.

Meeting the Demand for Accessible EV Charging

Marcus Gilmore, Senior Manager of Electric Mobility at ENGIE Impact, emphasized the importance of accessible EV charging in commercial spaces. With projections indicating the need for a sixfold increase in public charging installations over the next four years to keep up with EV sales forecasts, organizations are realizing the value of being part of the solution.

Studies show that customers using EV charging stations tend to spend up to three times more in stores. However, many businesses lack the expertise and capital required to implement, own, and maintain charging stations. ENGIE Impact’s Mobility Support intends to provide useful solutions to the current infrastructure shortage.

Commercial organizations are increasingly interested in deploying public charging installations. However, they often lack the internal resources and financial means to implement charging infrastructure at scale across their property portfolios.

ENGIE Impact’s platform enables businesses to meet the growing customer expectations for EV charging without assuming the financial or operational burden of ownership. Businesses across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, and property management, are able to partner with the company and obtain EV charging infrastructure.

ENGIE Impact’s services encompass the entire process of implementing EV charging infrastructure. Their experts support businesses across industries with strategic planning assistance, stakeholder management, and site implementation.

ENGIE Impact’s Mobility Support Goals

ENGIE Impact has previously partnered with Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Faurecia, and numerous Fortune 500 brands. Over the past six years, ENGIE Impact’s solutions have collectively enabled businesses and organizations to save nearly $1 billion through reduced energy usage, according to the company.

ENGIE Impact’s new Mobility Support offering provides commercial businesses with the tools and expertise to capitalize on the increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure.