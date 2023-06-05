Irish utility ESB and renewable energy provider Ørsted have signed an agreement to jointly develop an offshore wind portfolio in Ireland in a landmark deal that will produce up to 5 gigawatts of renewable energy as well as complementary hydrogen projects.

The companies said it marks the most ambitious renewable energy partnership to date for the country. As part of the agreement, Ørsted becomes a 50-50 partner in a pipeline of offshore wind development projects off the Irish coast.

Ireland’s Path to Green Energy

With a maritime area more than 10 times the size of its landmass, Ireland is ideally positioned to grow a strong and vibrant offshore wind sector. Ireland has a goal of installing 7 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

“We have signed into law an ambitious Climate Action Plan, which includes a target to generate 80% of our electricity from renewable sources,” said Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. “A National Industrial Strategy for Offshore Wind from my department will further support this.”

Ørsted, headquartered in Denmark, works in the development, construction, and operation of offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen, and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. The first of these offshore wind projects is expected to compete in the next Irish offshore wind auction. Ørsted’s efforts have been recognized by the CDP Climate Change A List.

ESB and a Net-Zero Future

Established in 1927, ESB has been Ireland’s leading energy company, continuously striving to power society forward and create a net-zero future. The company has laid out a clear roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, which the offshore wind deal will enhance. Part of that goal is to increase its renewable energy portfolio to 5 GW by 2040.

As a diversified utility, ESB operates across the electricity market, from generation and transmission to distribution and customer supply. ESB’s commitment to a science-based target for 2030 ensures that the necessary pace and scale of decarbonization are being pursued, the company said.