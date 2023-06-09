EVBox Launches its Fastest, Standalone EV Charging Station

EVBox, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is launching its most powerful charging station – EVBox Troniq High Power – which can deliver 400 kilowatts of power and is the first standalone charging station with this output to be tested and proven in the field in the Netherlands and France.

The charging station is one of the fastest in operation in Europe and available on the market today, and can add up to 63 miles, or 100 kilometers, of range in just three minutes.

Maurice van Riek, chief technology officer at EVBox, said the charging station is designed for locations like highway rest stops and service stations – busy, on-the-go businesses. It is planned to be a revenue powerhouse for these locations, as faster charging means more turnover, he said.

The charging station has been tested over a five-month period at two locations in France and the Netherlands. The Early Adopter Program (EAP) gathered real-time feedback and used it to continuously improve the charging stations. The EAP logged more than 4,000 successful charging sessions and more than 1,700 hours of active charging over five months, near Amsterdam and Toulouse. More than 91-megawatt hours of energy were delivered to electric vehicles, confirming the compatibility and performance of the charging station with multiple vehicle and battery types, weather conditions, and use cases.

Developed in EVBox’s Bordeaux facility, the company aims to produce up to 2,000 units this year. The company expects to start fulfilling orders from September 2023 in European markets.

Specifications and Features of the Charing Station

The EVBox Troniq High Power charging station is built on a flexible and scalable Troniq platform, allowing businesses to integrate the Troniq High Power into existing charging offerings, optimize their power consumption, and avoid expensive grid upgrades.

The charging station has multiple key features.

It has a scalable architecture with up to ten 40 kW power modules. It is available with 320 kW, 360 kW, or 400 kW power output options. It also has improved dry cable performance, allowing it to reach up to 500 A for more than 30 minutes and safely deliver high-power charging.

There is simultaneous dual vehicle charging with two CCS2 cables, allowing intelligent power distribution between charging sessions. The station dynamically allocates power load to charging sessions. A flat touchscreen and new user interface customize the user journey to individual needs.

The EVBox Troniq High Power station is also made to be convenient for businesses, allowing customizable branding options with stickers or paint and open integration for charging management software. A guiding 3D model and base plate allow for an easier installation process, and front-facing connectors will reduce the station footprint and allow for more stations to be placed in busy, quick-service locations.

Importance of High-Power Charging

High-power charging (above 350 kW) is the evolution of fast charging (above 50 kW), and industry experts see it as one of the keys to widespread EV adoption.

Remco Samuels, CEO at EVBox, said charging must be made faster and more widespread to convince the next group of drivers to switch to electric vehicles, as the majority of early adopters already drive an EV. The launch of EVBox Troniq High Power, and high-power charging in general, is progress on the path to electric mobility becoming the new normal, he said.

Access to high-power charging would increase the willingness of 66% of potential EV drivers to buy an electric car, according to research in 2022 by EVBox. This has promoted an effort to install thousands of high-power charging stations across Europe and North America’s motorways.

EVBox Troniq High Power charging stations are now available for order, and delivery times are expected during the fourth quarter of 2023.