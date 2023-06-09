GM Expands EV Charging Access to Tesla Supercharger Network

General Motors is collaborating with Tesla for using the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector design in its electric vehicles starting in 2025. This partnership follows a recent agreement between Ford and Tesla that will also provide Ford EVs access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the United States.

The Tesla Supercharger network will be available for GM EV drivers in 2024, and GM will integrate the charging network into its vehicle and mobile apps. These apps will help drivers easily locate, pay for, and initiate charging at available Tesla Superchargers. Currently, more than 134,000 chargers are available to GM EV drivers through the company’s Ultium Charge 360 initiative.

Initially, GM EV drivers will use an adapter for Tesla Superchargers, then in 2025, GM EVs will be built with a NACS inlet that will allow for Tesla charger use without an adapter.

“Our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points, while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers. Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard.”

GM is also working with Pilot Company and EVgo in order to add more than 5,000 DC fast chargers to existing charging infrastructure in North America and will deploy community chargers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Creating a Widespread EV Charging Network

Building a widespread EV charging network is crucial in accelerating the transition to all-electric vehicles and transportation. Investment in EV charging is expected to hit $264 billion by 2030. GM’s and Ford’s recent agreements with Tesla mark a more widespread effort towards transitioning into an EV-led future for the auto industry.

Concern over charging availability is cited as the number one reason shoppers avoid buying an EV. The Biden Administration’s plans for expanding EV charging infrastructure have helped push for further charging development. Making Tesla’s Supercharger network available to non-Tesla vehicles likely marks a move toward national charging standardization.