Intuitive AI Launches Oscar Pocket to Simplify Recycling

Intuitive AI, the developer of a zero-waste platform, has unveiled Oscar Pocket, a user-friendly tool designed to transform the recycling process for popular brands worldwide. This offering aims to make waste reduction more accessible – or rather, intuitive – by providing consumers with an efficient way to recycle.

The company has released the beta version of Oscar Pocket for consumers, while also inviting brands to collaborate and contribute to global waste reduction efforts. Intuitive AI’s launch seeks to make an immediate impact on waste management.

The Global Waste Management Market and Challenges

The global waste management market was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2020, with global enterprises incurring approximately $300 billion in costs. These expenses are largely attributed to constantly evolving regulations, packaging materials, and the lack of effective measurement tools to track waste generation accurately.

Properly sorting waste has become increasingly perplexing and challenging for the individual consumer as it can sometimes be unclear which bin to use for different types of waste. Less than 30% of people correctly sort their waste, contributing to the global recycling rate of just over 2%.

This problem is exacerbated by wish-cycling, where those partaking in recycling place their waste in any bin, assuming that someone else will eventually sort it correctly. Such practices only complicate waste management for businesses.

Introducing Oscar Pocket for Waste Management

Hassan Murad, co-founder and CEO of Intuitive AI, highlights the importance of waste management and the need for efficient tools and sensors in the industry. Oscar Pocket aims to fill this gap by providing consumers worldwide with accessible waste sorting knowledge. Comparable to virtual assistants like Siri, Google, or ChatGPT, Oscar Pocket offers personalized guidance on reducing waste, composting, proper disposal of electronics, and living a zero-waste lifestyle.

How Oscar Pocket Works

Oscar Pocket complements Intuitive AI’s Oscar Platform by incorporating generative AI capabilities. The technology recognizes different products and provides simple yet creative instructions on how to dispose of them correctly. The process eliminates guesswork and clarifies waste sorting methods.

Companies, such as Aramark, have recently partnered with Intuitive AI to integrate the Oscar Platform into their operations.

Founded in 2019 by Murad and Vivek Vyas, Intuitive AI has rapidly expanded its operations. With more than 80 Fortune 500 customers in North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM, the company continues to pursue its mission of addressing the global waste crisis.

The Oscar Pocket website is now live and interested consumers can gain early access to the beta version of the product. The company plans to roll out the full version in the coming weeks.