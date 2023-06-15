Krasdale Foods, PowerFlex Complete Solar Energy Installation in the Bronx

Krasdale Foods, a long-standing family-owned business specializing in grocery distribution, and PowerFlex, a provider of solar energy systems, have joined forces to celebrate the completion of a significant solar energy project in the Bronx, New York, which will help bring community renewable energy access to the area. This installation event was held at Krasdale’s distribution center in Hunts Point.

Promoting Solar Energy in Hunts Point

The Hunts Point food distribution center has long been associated with heavy truck traffic and increased pollution in the area. In an effort to combat these emissions and promote clean energy, Krasdale Foods has partnered with PowerFlex to develop what the companies say is the largest solar power installation in the Bronx.

Empowering the Community with Community Solar

Krasdale’s new community solar project, with a capacity of 2.7 megawatts, aims to benefit the local community both environmentally and financially. Bronx residents now have the opportunity to subscribe to the project and receive credits on their electricity bills for a portion of the solar energy generated.

Businesses and residents who may not have the ideal conditions for installing solar panels on their own properties can take advantage of this credit.

The solar energy system at Krasdale Foods is estimated to generate approximately 340-megawatt hours of clean energy annually. This substantial output will contribute to reducing carbon emissions, equivalent to fully powering over 300 U.S. homes for a year. Additionally, it is estimated to offset carbon emissions equivalent to the amount absorbed by 2,850 acres of U.S. forests per year, based on estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Support from NYSERDA

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) played a significant role in supporting this project, providing PowerFlex with over $1.3 million through its NY-Sun Program. The program aims to make solar energy more accessible to families, businesses, and communities throughout the state.

New York’s solar saw installations increase by 3,000%, attracting nearly $7.3 billion in private investments, and reducing costs by 73% since its inception. The state is well on its way to achieving its Climate Act goal of installing six gigawatts of distributed solar by 2025.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA, commended Krasdale Foods and PowerFlex for their partnership and highlighted the significance of private-public collaborations in promoting clean energy solutions.