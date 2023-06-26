Mary Kay to Plant 100,000 Trees in 2023 in Reforestation Project

Mary Kay said it will plant 100,000 trees in 2023 as part of an ongoing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

The planned trees, which are part of Mary Kay’s 2023 reforestation projects in partnership with the foundation, will be planted in the United States, Mexico, and Spain. Mary Kay is a multi-level marketing company specializing in beauty products and has been around for 60 years. The Arbor Day Foundation, founded in 1972, is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees.

Mary Kay began working with the Arbor Day Foundation in 2008 to achieve various sustainability goals. For example, in 2008, Mary Kay developed a recycling program where a tree was planted in a forest of need for every old compact recycled. The program exceeded the goal of 200,000 recycled compacts, according to the company.

Mary Kay is one of many companies that have joined reforestation efforts over the years. Honest Tea is another company that has partnered with foundations to reforest areas. The company committed to planting 50,000 trees with the National Forest Foundation in 2011, targeting areas hit hard by wildfires and other disasters.

In addition, the company’s work with the Arbor Day Foundation also supported Nature Explore Classrooms in domestic violence shelters to provide residents with a safe place to connect with nature. Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation began their reforestation efforts in 2013 and have planted 1.3 million trees, with 100,000 more planned for 2023.

Mary Kay’s 2023 tree planting by the numbers:

80,000 trees to support rare habitat restoration and biodiversity in Georgia

12,000 trees to support wildfire recovery in the Lassen National Forest in California

4,000 trees to support sustainable forestry, watershed restoration, and biodiversity in Cerro Pelon Butterfly Sanctuary in Mexico

4,000 trees to support wildfire recovery in Belorado, Spain

“Deforestation and climate change could cost the global economy many billions over the coming years—our hope at Mary Kay is that these projects lessen those impacts while providing valuable wildlife habitats,” Deborah Gibbins, chief operating officer at Mary Kay, said in a statement. “These newly planted forests will grow and provide valuable resources, ecosystem services, and a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Reforestation is a popular philanthropic effort for many large businesses that acts to restore environmental balance. Forests are “critical” to the health of the planet, containing 80% of the world’s biodiversity, according to the World Economic Forum. And businesses are threatened by the loss of forests, with more than half of our annual global GDP, or $44 trillion, potentially threatened by nature loss, WEF found.

