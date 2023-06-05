If you've no account register here first time
#EESummit23

Registration Open for 2023 Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit

Registration for the 2023 Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit is open.

Attendees at the July 18-19 virtual event can learn about the latest tools, topics, and offerings to help with their business strategies when it comes to environment, energy, and sustainability. The #EESummit23, the eighth annual event, will be hosted by the Environment + Energy Leader team and offer two days of industry discussions, resource presentations, and virtual interactions with industry leaders.

The summit is designed exclusively for commercial and industrial end users seeking smart business solutions and sustainable practices. Attendees can network and learn new ways to help develop strategies and goals for 2023 and into the future.

There will be keynote speeches delivered by leading industry experts, panel discussions on important environmental and energy topics, and a wealth of on-demand resources and networking lounges. Participants can build relationships with like-minded professionals and gain insights into potential sustainability work and strategies. This year’s project and product of the year winners will also be announced.

The #EESummit23 is entirely virtual, available on computers, phones, and other devices, requiring no travel. Sponsorship and speaking opportunities are still available, and interested service and product vendors can get in touch with Sarah Roberts and Kay Harrison for more information.

The Environment + Energy Leader team is looking forward to hosting two days of important days of developing strategies, gaining insights, and networking with some of the top industry players.

