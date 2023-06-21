Rivian Latest to Adopt Tesla Supercharger Network, Furthers EV Charging Standard Progress

Rivian Automotive has signed an agreement with Tesla to access the company’s Supercharger network in 2024. This announcement follows similar agreements from GM and Ford, both of which will have access to Tesla’s Superchargers by the same year.

Tesla introduced the North American Charging Standard (NACS) with its Supercharger model, and efforts are in place for the widespread adoption of the chargers. The standard was originally set as a part of a White House initiative for all EVs, regardless of model or location, to have access to chargers. Rivian’s agreement marks another step toward this goal.

The Rivian Adventure Network, which has plans to reach more than 3,500 chargers, will continue expansion in addition to the recent partnership. A charging adapter for Rivian’s electric vehicles will be made available as early as Spring 2024, and Rivian will include the NACS charging ports as the standard starting in 2025.

“We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality,” said RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian. “The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

Expansion of EV Charging Network Helps Facilitate EV Shift

The move from Rivian helps forward electrification of America’s transportation sector by way of national charging standardization.

The expansion of the EV market cannot occur without the increased development of EV infrastructure. A primary concern for transitioning to electric vehicles and fleets often centers around charging access and as the North American charging network expands the decisions to move away from traditional gas-powered vehicles could be made easier, especially with the growth of a standard system.

“It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard,” said Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure. “By doing so, we’re collectively ensuring all EV drivers have access to easy-to-use, reliable charging hardware. We look forward to welcoming Rivian owners to thousands of our Superchargers across North America.”

