Sener, a technology and engineering group with a strong history in the naval sector, has successfully completed the conceptual design of a sustainable tanker for biofuel bunkering operations and will help increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions. This multi-product supply vessel is specifically designed to cater to the growing demand for biofuels during bunkering operations.

Sener’s new tanker aligns with the stringent requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In addition to its eco-friendly features, the design offers flexibility and customization options to shipowners, ensuring it meets their specific needs and priorities while helping with sustainability strategies.

Sustainable Tanker to Reduce Emissions

As the naval industry aims to achieve greater energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Sener’s new tanker design takes a significant leap forward. The vessel integrates a comprehensive emission reduction and management system, comprising a carbon dioxide capture and storage system, a selective catalytic reduction system, and a sulfate cleaning system. This holistic approach enables the tanker to comply with the IMO and European Union regulations while actively reducing emissions. Notably, the vessel is capable of storing carbon captured from neighboring vessels, promoting local emission reduction efforts.

Additionally, Sener’s design offers multiple configurations to enhance technical components. Shipowners can choose from various propulsion alternatives, including conventional, diesel-electric, or hybrid systems. Similarly, different sulfate cleaning systems (open, closed, or mixed) and carbon capture systems can be selected based on individual priorities such as cost, installation ease, and safety. This flexibility ensures that the design aligns with the unique requirements of each shipowner, fostering a sustainable and efficient marine transportation ecosystem.

The Role of Carbon Collectors in Decarbonizing the Naval Industry

Leveraging decades of experience in the naval sector, Sener has acquired extensive knowledge in various engineering disciplines, enabling the development of cutting-edge technologies. The company has conducted studies with customers to explore hydrogen generation on board fleets using a multi-product reformer.

