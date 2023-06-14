Siemens Integrates Supplyframe’s Design-to-Source Intelligence Platform

Siemens Digital Industries Software is integrating the Supplyframe Design-to-Source Intelligence platform with its Siemens Xcelerator portfolio in a collaboration that aims to provide real-time supply chain intelligence.

By leveraging Supplyframe’s market intelligence and Siemens’ expertise in electronic systems design, this integration offers businesses and organizations the opportunity to reduce costs, increase agility, and make informed component decisions during the design phase.

Siemens’ Integration of Supplyframe Technology

The integration between Siemens and Supplyframe enables the Supplyframe Design-to-Source Intelligence platform to be incorporated with Siemens’ Xpedition software, focusing on electronic systems design. This fully integrated solution delivers real-time visibility into global component availability, demand, cost, compliance, and associated parametric data. By providing supply chain intelligence at the point of design, Siemens said, this system facilitates supply chain resilience and empowers engineers to make better-informed decisions.

Siemens’ capabilities in printed circuit board (PCB) design and analysis, coupled with Supplyframe’s market intelligence allow for seamless synchronization of data. It streamlines the selection, creation, and management of components during electronic systems design. This approach optimizes the decision-making process.

The challenges faced by original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers have become increasingly complex due to various dynamic market forces. Siemens and Supplyframe’s collaboration equips OEM customers with the necessary tools and technologies.

Supplyframe’s Design-to-Source Platform

Acquired by Siemens in 2021, Supplyframe is a leading design-to-source platform for the global electronics value chain. The Design-to-Source Intelligence platform provides real-time availability and lead times for over 600 million component parts. It captures vast amounts of data signals related to part supply, demand, risk, and commercial intent.

By integrating this platform with the Xpedition software, customers gain access to detailed component intelligence and functionalities.

Benefits of Siemens’ Integrated Offering

Siemens‘ new, integrated offering offers various functionalities. Manual data entry and library maintenance tasks are eliminated, leading to improved automation and efficiency, saving time and reducing errors. Furthermore, the integration enhances analysis and workflows by offering engineers detailed part comparison views.

The collaboration between Siemens and Supplyframe allows engineering organizations and customers to make better-informed component decisions during the design phase.