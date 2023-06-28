Strategic Biofuels, SLB Partner for Louisiana Green Fuels Project

Strategic Biofuels has partnered with SLB to support the Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) project in which the companies will implement carbon capture and sequestration measures.

The project focuses on producing deeply carbon-negative fuels through the conversion of forestry wood waste into renewable fuels and electric power. With SLB’s extensive experience in over 100 carbon sequestration projects worldwide, this collaboration marks a significant advancement in sustainable energy production.

Strategic Biofuels is a company in the development of biofuel plants with a negative carbon footprint, and SLB is a global technology company specializing in carbon sequestration services.

The Louisiana Green Fuels Project

Strategic Biofuels is currently developing a biofuel refinery powered by a bioenergy plant with carbon capture and sequestration capabilities. The LGF Project, located in Columbia, Louisiana, will convert sustainable pine plantation waste into renewable fuels while simultaneously capturing and permanently storing the resulting carbon emissions from both the refinery and the power plant deep underground.

The combination of biomass feedstock, green power, and CCS will enable the LGF Project to produce liquid renewable fuels with an industry-leading carbon intensity of minus 294. Once the biofuel refinery and BECCS plant are operational, the project will have the capacity to offset up to 1.36 million tons of carbon emissions annually. If accomplished, the project will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and promote a cleaner energy mix.

Strategic Biofuels has applied for a Class VI permit for CCS from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and has received confirmation that the technical review process is underway.

Collaboration with SLB

Strategic Biofuels has partnered with SLB to enhance the Louisiana Green Fuels Project. SLB will provide site de-risking and front-end engineering and design services for the CCS complex, which will be integrated into the biofuel refinery and BECCS plant infrastructure.

The agreement also includes provisions for future services, such as injection operations and long-term carbon dioxide monitoring. With SLB’s expertise in carbon sequestration and knowledge of regulatory requirements, the collaboration aims to develop and manage a world-class CCS facility.

The completion of the biofuel refinery and BECCS plant is expected in 2027, with an annual production capacity of nearly 32 million gallons of renewable synthetic fuels and over 85 megawatts of electric power. These facilities will play a crucial role in the energy transition by producing carbon-negative renewable fuels. By utilizing carbon capture and sequestration technologies, Strategic Biofuels and SLB hope to drive the growth of the biofuel industry while significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

