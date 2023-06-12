If you've no account register here first time
Hands hold a phone that is open to an uber map. A finger is poised above the screen ready to confirm an uber ride.

Uber Plans to Eliminate Emissions, Plastic Waste From Uber Eats

Uber, the ride-hailing service, aims to eliminate emissions from all Uber Eats deliveries worldwide and put an end to unnecessary plastic waste from deliveries by 2030. Building upon their commitment to transition to emission-free mobility by 2040, Uber has now extended the company’s focus to include its food delivery business. 

With millions of couriers and drivers as well as a vast network of merchants, Uber intends to include sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices in their delivery service.

Uber Eats Drives Toward Emission-Free Deliveries

Uber has previously unveiled its transition to zero-emission vehicles, and now they plan to become a delivery tech platform that supports a shift to sustainable packaging. This shift will include Uber Eats merchants and the broader restaurant delivery ecosystem. 

The company will leverage its extensive network to encourage couriers to use emission-free modes of transportation, such as e-bikes and electric vehicles. Uber also plans to partner with organizations like RMI and actively engage with various industry coalitions to accelerate the transition to zero-emission deliveries.

Supportive Policies and Partnerships

To achieve its goals, Uber recognizes the importance of supportive policies and partnerships. In European cities, where progressive policies like the EU’s Green Deal and France’s Climate Bill are in place, Uber is setting earlier emission targets. By 2030, they aim to make all deliveries on the Uber Eats platform in Europe emission-free. 

The company plans to invest in partnerships and provide incentives to help couriers transition to environmentally friendly vehicles. Uber seeks expert guidance from organizations like the World Wildlife Fund and Closed Loop Partners.

Tackling Single-Use Plastic Waste

In addition to Uber’s commitment to supportive partnerships, Uber also hopes to tackle the issue of single-use plastic waste. The company plans to assist restaurants in transitioning to more sustainable packaging options in every city where they operate by 2030. Through a combination of discounts, incentives, and advocacy, Uber aims to make sustainable packaging accessible and affordable for all. In some countries, the company has already taken steps to minimize plastic waste.

To ensure transparency, Uber plans to incorporate its progress in Uber Eats into their annual environmental, social, and governance reporting. 

