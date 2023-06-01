Valent U.S.A. Introduces Sustainable Solutions Criteria

Valent U.S.A. has unveiled a product assessment framework called the Sustainable Solutions Criteria. With this framework, Valent is able to evaluate and define “sustainable solutions” within its portfolio of agricultural products. The product assessment framework ultimately enables growers and customers to achieve higher levels of sustainability in their crop production operations.

Valent’s commitment to sustainable agriculture aligns with the overarching mission of its parent company, Sumitomo Chemical. By fostering innovation in products, practices, and solutions, both companies aim to create a positive impact on agriculture.

The Role of Sustainable Solutions Criteria

Drawing inspiration from the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the Sustainable Solutions Criteria encompasses a range of sustainable agriculture practices grouped under three fundamental pillars: people, planet, and productivity.

This criteria is characterized by eight distinct icons, each representing key sustainable practices and attributes. These icons will be integrated into a variety of digital and print materials, equipping field technology and sales representatives with valuable tools to assist growers and customers in their quest for enhanced sustainability performance.

“We are honored to work alongside growers and customers to continually learn, improve, and enable sustainable agriculture and its societal benefits,” stated Matt Plitt, the president and CEO of Valent U.S.A.

By integrating the criteria into its research and development platform, Valent aims to augment its product pipeline with sustainable solutions, effectively addressing the specific sustainability objectives of growers.

Developed by an internal cross-functional team, the Sustainable Solutions Criteria underwent rigorous evaluation, drawing on science-based regulatory reviews conducted by external independent authorities, peer-reviewed literature, and field evaluations by agricultural extension services. Additionally, a third-party review of the criteria was carried out by SCS Consulting, a globally recognized firm specializing in implementing credible sustainability strategies, processes, and guidance.

Valent’s introduction of the Sustainable Solutions Criteria provides growers and customers with a framework for assessing and embracing sustainable practices that will ultimately inform sustainability for the agricultural industry.