Volvo Group, Heidelberg Materials Look to Reduce Construction Industry Emissions

Volvo Group has partnered with building materials company Heidelberg Materials to tackle carbon emissions in the construction industry.

By collaborating and exploring the potential of electrified vehicles and related services, the aim is to develop solutions that address the industry’s loading and hauling requirements while reducing environmental impact.

Reducing Carbon Emissions in Construction Industry

Recognizing the significant contribution of the cement and concrete industries to global carbon emissions, which currently account for approximately 8% of the planet’s total, Heidelberg Materials is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions throughout its value chain.

Through the partnership, Volvo Group will deploy its customized electric product and service solutions in Heidelberg Materials’ Northern European operations, starting this year, in order to facilitate the adoption of emission-free transport and loading equipment solutions.

Benefits of Electrification

Electrifying Heidelberg Materials’ fleet in the Northern European region has the potential to yield annual emission reductions of up to 200,000 tons, addressing 6% of the company’s total value chain carbon footprint. In addition to the environmental benefits, electrified vehicles offer quieter operation and improve the working environment, particularly in urban settings.

Implementation of Emission-Free Solutions

As part of the agreement, Volvo Group will provide a range of emission-free offerings, including electric trucks, construction equipment, machines, and productivity services, which will be deployed at various Heidelberg Materials sites and quarries. For instance, the recently introduced 20-ton wheel loader L120H Electric Conversion from Volvo Construction Equipment will be utilized, offering zero-exhaust emissions and near-silent performance, making it ideal for indoor work.

To determine the most suitable emission-free vehicle technologies and charging infrastructure solutions for Heidelberg Materials, a comprehensive feasibility study will be conducted throughout 2023. This study presents a unique opportunity to design and implement a holistic carbon dioxide reduction program, addressing transport and loading activities across the company’s operations.

By leveraging electrified vehicles and related services, the collaboration between Volvo Group and Heidelberg Materials seeks to change loading and hauling practices that could benefit the construction industry as a whole.

Editor’s note: Don’t miss the virtual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit ’23 on July 18-19. Learn tangible, innovative solutions to help with sustainable transitions across industries. Speakers from companies and organizations including Schneider Electric, Cority, Jump Associates, Mycocycle, Plainsight, LRQA, the Alliance to Save Energy, and many more will share tactics and lessons that can help you solve your energy management, sustainability, and ESG challenges. Learn more about the #EESummit23, and then register today!