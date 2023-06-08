Watershed Introduces Corporate Climate Disclosures Platform

Watershed, the enterprise climate platform, has introduced Watershed Disclosures, a product designed to assist companies in generating high-quality climate disclosures. The product is meant to meet both mandatory and voluntary reporting requirements.

By leveraging the embedded climate intelligence of Watershed, businesses now have the ability to determine applicable disclosures, construct multiple audit-ready reports, and develop well-informed responses based on peer insights and expert guidance.

Climate disclosure has become critical across industries, with regulators, investors, and executives demanding a level of rigor on par with financial reporting. However, climate disclosure poses significant challenges for most companies. Climate data is often fragmented across various departments, stored in different formats, and each disclosure framework has distinct requirements. Additionally, there is no straightforward way to replicate reporting consistently year after year.

The Offerings of Watershed Disclosures

Recognizing these challenges, Watershed Disclosures aims to produce comprehensive reports that comply with compliance, legal, and financial team requirements. The product offers a range of features to simplify corporate climate reporting. The software provides a regulatory checkup, enabling companies to identify relevant climate disclosures and receive recommendations for voluntary reporting frameworks.

Additionally, guided workflows and embedded climate intelligence streamline report creation by automatically integrating data from emissions measurements, targets, and reduction plans. Companies can also access high-quality disclosure examples and peer responses. These features collectively contribute to a more efficient and comprehensive reporting process.

Laura Blattner, the Watershed product lead for the disclosures platform, emphasizes that companies utilize the system to take control of their climate data and present the best possible climate reporting. The product aims to simplify the process, making high-quality disclosures easier and faster each year while ensuring compliance.

The launch of the platform comes following the announcement of the Watershed Policy Advisory Board, a group of climate policy leaders with experience at institutions such as the SEC, TCFD, and CDP. This board provides strategic advice to Watershed as the company assists businesses in navigating the new era of climate disclosure.

Interested individuals can attend the virtual Watershed Summit, where a demonstration of the product will take place.