88 Acres Joins Vanguard Renewables to Turn Food Waste Into Energy

Vanguard Renewables has announced that nut-bar and seed butter producer 88 Acres has joined its Farm Powered Sustainability Heroes Program, which works to eliminate food waste by recycling it into renewable energy.

Multiple New England-based companies have come together toward this goal, including New England Natural Bakers, Fancypants Baking, Sloop Brewing, and CFE Seafoods. Now, 88 Acres has pledged to devote food waste from its manufacturing process toward creating renewable energy rather than having it end up in a landfill.

The Sustainability Heroes Program is part of Vanguard Renewables’ Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, which aims to lead the organics-to-renewable energy movement across the United States. The program was launched in 2020 by Vanguard Renewables, Dairy Farms of America, Starbucks, and Unilever, and it now includes more than 15 large food and beverage manufacturers.

“Food waste in the United States is one of the leading greenhouse gas emitters, and we are thrilled to work with companies like 88 Acres who understand that their waste has a higher purpose,” said Neil H. Smith, CEO of Vanguard Renewables. “88 Acres knows that their unavoidable food waste from the manufacturing process doesn’t have to end up at a landfill or incinerator, but it can go on to create renewable energy – and we are excited they are joining our Farm Powered mission.”

Transforming Food Waste From Carbon Emitter to Renewable Energy

According to Viridi Energy, food waste is the single most common material landfilled and incinerated across the U.S. Further, 40% of America’s waste is comprised of organic materials that may be used to create green energy.

Rather than massive amounts of food waste ending up in landfills, Vanguard Renewables uses an anaerobic digester, combining food waste with farm waste, then converts it into renewable energy. Companies that provide waste to fuel the digester, like Polar Beverages and Cabot Creamery, then use the energy to power their facilities, closing the sustainability loop.

Food waste recycling presents a solution to an agriculture industry facing multiple obstacles and changes due to climate change. Innovations such as this, along with regenerative farming, controlled-environment agriculture, and other technologies, are working to reshape the agricultural sector toward sustainable growth.

Editor’s note: Don’t miss the virtual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit ’23 on July 18-19. Learn tangible, innovative solutions to help with sustainable transitions across industries. Speakers from companies and organizations including Schneider Electric, Cority, Jump Associates, Mycocycle, Plainsight, LRQA, the Alliance to Save Energy, and many more will share tactics and lessons that can help you solve your energy management, sustainability, and ESG challenges. Learn more about the #EESummit23, and then register today!