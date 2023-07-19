Allonnia Raises $30 Million to Accelerate Eco-Innovations with Waste Management

Allonnia, a bio-ingenuity company committed to transforming waste into resources, will pursue sustainable waste management endeavors.

Allonnia’s primary focus is on utilizing biological solutions to address critical environmental challenges. The company’s efforts are directed towards sustainable mining practices, decarbonization, handling emerging contaminants, and upcycling plastics. Allonia aims to remediate environmental issues and convert waste materials into valuable resources, thus contributing to solving urgent global environmental problems.

In order to sustainably manage waste, the company raised $30 million in new capital through a funding round led by Bison Ventures. This round of funding, in addition to previous investments, brings Allonnia’s total funding to $90 million.

Innovative Solutions for Global Waste Challenges

Since its establishment in 2020, Allonnia has been aiming to combat waste.

The company has already introduced two commercial products into the market, with more promising innovations in the pipeline. This latest infusion of capital will propel the development of Allonnia’s cutting-edge biotechnology and engineered products, utilizing adaptive platforms to address pressing environmental concerns across multiple industries.

Allonnia’s adaptive platforms are designed to tackle waste challenges related to metals and mining, plastics, PFAS, and other emerging contaminants. By harnessing the power of nature’s inventiveness, the company aims to discover, augment, and accelerate natural solutions to urgent environmental problems. These purposeful solutions have wide-ranging applications, from carbon dioxide sequestration to contaminant remediation, mining sustainability, and plastics upcycling.

Sustainable Waste Management and Environmental Responsibility

A significant portion of the recent funding will be allocated to expedite Allonnia’s transition into the field, focusing on PFAS remediation and mining sustainability. In particular, the company aims to accelerate the market entry for separation and concentration solutions. This initiative is expected to reduce CO2 footprints, and enhance overall ESG performance for Allonnia’s clientele.

Allonnia has partnered with EPOC Enviro, which led to the launch of EPOC’s Surface Active Foam Fractionation (SAFF) technology in North America.

SAFF, an ingenious combination of aeration and vacuum, can remove approximately 99% of targeted PFAS from contaminated water. Allonnia is also working on additive enhancements to SAFF that will facilitate the removal of both long and short-chain compounds to below the EPA’s proposed maximum contaminant levels, significantly boosting its effectiveness in water treatment.

Another remarkable breakthrough came in the form of 1,4 D-Stroy, a microbe-based solution developed by Allonnia. This technology has shown potential in degrading 99% of the cancer-causing chemical 1,4-dioxane in contaminated groundwater within just a few weeks, using naturally occurring microorganisms.

Allonnia’s future projects include CO2 bio-mineralization, rare earth metal element upcycling, and plastics upcycling on the horizon.