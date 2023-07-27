Booking.com, BeCause Partner to Enhance Sustainable Travel Choices

Booking.com, an online travel platform, has joined forces with BeCause, an enterprise software company to help inform sustainable travel options.

Recognizing the growing importance of sustainability in consumer decision-making, this collaboration aims to seamlessly manage sustainability information for accommodations and provide travelers with up-to-date details to make informed choices. As 81% of global travelers consider sustainable travel vital and 74% demand more eco-friendly choices, this partnership addresses a growing need in the travel industry.

The Importance of Sustainable Travel Choices

Booking.com’s latest Sustainable Travel Report reveals that 57% of global travelers prefer accommodations with sustainability certifications. To meet this demand, BeCause has developed a bespoke API platform that allows Booking.com to receive real-time data from accommodations with over 40 recognized third-party sustainability certifications. This automation replaces manual updates, ensuring travelers have access to accurate and trustworthy sustainability information when booking their stay.

This sustainable option provides travelers who prioritize sustainable travel options with a sense of transparency and awareness when it comes to booking accommodations that have a particular sustainable certification.

Efficient Data Management for Sustainable Impact

BeCause’s Sustainability Management Hub platform plays a key role in efficiently managing sustainability data for accommodations, according to the company. By automating sustainability data transfers, the partnership eliminates time-consuming manual processes and guarantees that data remains up-to-date. Moreover, BeCause maps certifications aligned with Global Sustainable Tourism Council criteria to the data provided by thousands of properties, offering a complete and accurate view of sustainability information on Booking.com.

A Partnership Driving Sustainable Travel

The partnership aligns with both companies’ visions and capabilities, fostering sustainable travel choices and promoting ecological and revenue impacts. With more than 17,000 hotels and online travel platforms leveraging BeCause’s solution to provide accurate sustainability data, the partnership is helping drive sustainable transitions in the travel industry.