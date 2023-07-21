Bridgestone’s Wilson Tire Plant Earns ISCC PLUS Certification

Bridgestone said that its Wilson, North Carolina passenger-light truck tire manufacturing facility received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition.

This certification highlights the facility’s dedication to transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials, with the goal of transitioning to a circular economy. Bridgestone aims to achieve carbon neutrality and produce tires made from 100% renewable materials by 2050, including utilizing recycled and bio-sourced feedstocks for synthetic rubber production.

ISCC PLUS Recognition for Sustainable Materials

The Wilson passenger tire manufacturing facility’s ISCC PLUS certification marks a significant milestone in Bridgestone’s journey toward becoming a sustainable solutions company. The recognition underlines the plant’s commitment to utilizing bio, bio-circular, and circular-based materials to replace synthetic rubber, making it the second tire plant in the United States to receive this distinguished certification after Bridgestone’s Aiken County passenger-light truck tire facility.

A Leader in Tire Manufacturing Innovation

For nearly five decades, the Wilson tire plant has been producing passenger tires, light truck radial tires, and original equipment tires.

Notably, the Wilson plant played a significant role in the production of the Bridgestone Turanza EV tire, specifically designed for electric vehicles. This commitment to innovation and sustainable practices has earned the plant recognition for effective safety and health management systems, as well as for maintaining low injury and illness rates by the North Carolina Department of Labor.

Advancing Sustainable Mobility and Natural Rubber Supply

The ISCC PLUS certification for the Wilson facility aligns with Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment, a goal in part that includes achieving carbon neutrality and producing tires entirely from renewable materials. Additionally, the company is actively advancing its research and development efforts to commercialize the use of guayule natural rubber in tires by 2030.

In addition to Bridgestone Wilson’s ISCC PLUS certification, the company is also an active community participant, supporting the United Way of Wilson County’s campaign, Wilson Education Partnership, and the American Red Cross.