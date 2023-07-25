Carlton Power Secures Planning Permission for Significant UK Battery Energy Storage Project

Carlton Power, an independent energy infrastructure development company in the United Kingdom, has secured planning permission for a battery energy storage scheme (BESS) in Greater Manchester.

This groundbreaking 1 gigawatt, 2 gigawatt-hour project, known as the Trafford BESS, will not only fortify the energy system’s security and resilience in the North West of England but also play a vital role in supporting the region’s energy transition. The company says it will be the largest BESS project in the world.

UK’s Battery Energy Storage Scheme

The $962 million Trafford BESS, located at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, received planning permission from Trafford Council, and construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

The battery storage scheme is projected to start commercial operation by the end of 2025, which is ultimately contingent on final investment opportunities. Carlton Power is currently in advanced discussions with various companies to secure financing, oversee construction, and operate the Trafford BESS.

Green Hydrogen Scheme and Pipeline

The Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park is not only the chosen location for the Trafford BESS but also for another significant project by Carlton Power – the Trafford Green Hydrogen scheme. This 200-megawatt project, which is the U.K.’s largest according to the company, has already received planning permission and the first phase with a capacity of 15 MW to 20 MW is set to enter commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2025. The site has also been approved for one of the U.K.’s first hydrogen pipelines, signifying the region’s growing commitment to green energy solutions.

Additionally, Highview Power Storage is planning to build and operate what it calls the world’s first commercial liquid air storage system. It will be a $320.7 million, 250 MWh long-duration, cryogenic energy storage system at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, which was the site of the Carrington coal-fired power station until 1991.

The nearly $2.6 billion investment for the Tafford BESS intends to offer Greater Manchester economic benefits, especially as the project will revitalize property that has sat vacant for more than 20 years. The North West’s projects aim to secure energy system resilience and advance the region’s sustainable and net zero energy transition.