Corning Introduces Vial Technology to Reduce Waste, Emissions

Corning, a company specializing in materials science, has launched Corning Viridian Vials, a vial technology that aims to reduce waste and improve emissions.

The new program adds to the company’s expanding pharmaceutical glass-packaging portfolio. According to Corning, the technology can improve filling-line efficiency by up to 50% and also reduce vial-manufacturing CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 30%.

Corning’s introduction comes as injectable medicines are becoming increasingly critical in global health, with demand for these medicines rising. As demand has risen, the need to improve emissions and reduce waste has also fallen into focus, with pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking ways to increase production efficiency and reduce their environmental impact.

In fact, the pharmaceutical company has been focused on improving its waste stream for more than a decade, with pharmacies implementing their own reduction in paper use and seeking ways to recycle vials and bottles since at least 2009.

Cabinet Health, known as a sustainable healthcare company, introduced a new pill bottle recycling program in June. Other major pharma companies, such as Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb, are seeking out renewable energy options to reduce their carbon footprints.

The Viridian Vials program uses 20% less glass material compared to conventional glass vials, without impacting the quality or safety of the product. This reduction in glass material can lower manufacturing and transportation-related emissions by upwards of 30%, according to Corning. Less glass material also creates less glass waste. The program also improves vial-filling efficiency by up to 50% with low-friction external coating that minimizes cracks, breaks and cosmetic rejects.

“Corning continues to push the boundaries of glass technology to help our customers tackle their most complex challenges,” Ron Verkleeren, senior vice president and general manager, Corning Life Sciences, said in a statement. “Viridian Vials’ cutting-edge coating technology allows our customers to deliver medications safely and efficiently – for both patients and the planet.”

The Viridian Vial Technology will be exclusively distributed by West Pharmaceutical Services, which has had an ongoing collaboration with Corning.