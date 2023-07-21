Denali Recycles Over 2.6 Billion Pounds of Food Waste Since 2021

Denali, a full-service organic recycling company, has processed and recycled more than 1.4 billion pounds of food waste into compost, animal feed, energy, and fertilizer since 2022, surpassing a total of 2.6 billion pounds since 2021. Denali unveiled these numbers in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report.

Food Waste and the Circular Economy

By diverting and transforming food waste destined for landfills into valuable products, Denali has helped its partners save over 500,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in the past two years. This reduction is equivalent to taking approximately 100,000 cars off the road for one year or powering more than 60,000 homes with electricity for the same duration, according to the EPA’s calculations.

Denali said its core mission, “Replenish the Earth by Repurposing Waste,” has driven the company to work collaboratively with grocery stores, cities, and farmers from coast to coast in the United States. This collaboration has enabled Denali to carry out its vision of promoting the circular economy in ways that are economically viable and environmentally responsible.

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Recycling

Denali actively recycles over 10 billion pounds of materials from food processing facilities and wastewater treatment plants annually, further minimizing waste and promoting responsible resource utilization. The 2022 ESG report also highlights Denali’s conversion of used cooking oil into approximately 8 million gallons of biodiesel in the previous year.

In recent years, Denali has taken significant strides in advancing its sustainability reporting and initiatives. The company completed its first materiality analysis, which served as a guide for its comprehensive ESG reporting. Additionally, Denali conducted its first greenhouse gas inventory to better understand and address its operational impact on the environment.

Furthermore, the company has actively embraced renewable energy sources. Denali has installed a solar array that powers one of its largest facilities.

Denali’s recycling of over 2.6 billion pounds of food waste since 2021 and other key data can be found in their ESG report.