Duke Energy Reveals Rooftop Solar Site at Kentucky Amazon Air Hub

Duke Energy’s new utility-scale solar panel installation, the largest of its kind in Kentucky, will provide energy to around 400 businesses and homes in the area.

Located on the 800,000-square-foot Amazon Air Hub rooftop, 5,600 photovoltaic panels will generate around 2 megawatts of solar power. Duke Energy Kentucky maintains three other solar sites in the state, which combined produce about 6.7 MW of electricity from their 31,500 solar panels. The project is a joint partnership between Amazon and Duke Energy to reach both companies’ clean energy goals, including eventually achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

“Duke Energy Kentucky has gained a great deal of experience in owning and operating ground-mounted solar since 2017,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Located in one of the fastest-growing counties in the Commonwealth, this new rooftop solar site will complement our emerging solar portfolio in the Bluegrass State.”

Duke Energy and Amazon Progress Clean Energy Transition

Duke Energy Kentucky has been making additions to pre-existing electrical generation towards company-wide efforts for a clean energy transition. Along with the Kentucky project, the company recently began commercial operations for its largest solar plant in Texas and announced a high energy pilot program in Charlotte, NC for low income households.

Amazon has also made significant progress toward developing clean energy through renewable energy purchases and creating more sustainable delivery vans and buildings like with the Kentucky AirHub.

“Powering our operations with 100% renewable energy is an important part of Amazon’s commitment to reach net zero by 2040, and we built Amazon’s Air Hub – the largest field operation in Amazon’s history – with sustainability in mind,” said Chris Roe, Amazon’s director of energy and sustainable operations. “We’re excited to host this solar project on our rooftop in collaboration with Duke Energy, and help provide a new source of clean electricity to the local community.”

Duke Energy and Amazon’s partnership in this new project benefits both companies’ continued efforts in their clean energy transition, while allowing Kentucky residents access to green energy to power their homes and businesses.

