Eaton Introduces System for Fleet Charging Infrastructure

Eaton, an intelligent power management company, has unveiled a system to simplify electric vehicle fleet charging infrastructure called the EV Charging Busway.

This proposed platform eliminates the need for costly cable runs and extensive modifications to existing parking and conveyor structures, providing fleet managers with a more cost-effective and flexible charging system, the company said. With the accelerating trend of companies aiming to decarbonize their fleets, Eaton’s overhead power distribution system is intended to offer convenient, reliable, and affordable charging infrastructure for zero-emission pickup and delivery vehicles, according to the company.

The Overhead EV Charging Busway for Fleet Charging

Traditional EV fleet charging solutions often involve significant concrete work and infrastructure modifications, leading to higher costs and longer deployment times. However, Eaton’s new EV Charging Busway leverages common electrical distribution technology used in fleet depots, buildings, and industrial settings, simplifying and streamlining the charging process for zero-emission vehicles. By integrating seamlessly into existing electrical systems, fleet managers can rapidly deploy, scale, and manage EV charging infrastructure without the need for traditional charging pedestals.

Accelerating the Energy Transition

Eaton’s dedication to accelerating the energy transition is evident in its intelligent Green Motion EV charging hardware. This hardware employs intelligent load management, allowing fleet managers to optimize the rate of charge and maximize available electrical capacity onsite.

Furthermore, the hardware is complemented by Eaton’s Charging Network Manager software, enabling easy deployment and management of networked charging stations. With interoperability in mind, Eaton’s EV charging hardware and software comply with the North American Charging Standard and Open Charge Point Protocol, ensuring compatibility and seamless integration.

Key Features of Eaton’s EV Charging Busway

The EV Charging Busway offers a plug-and-play solution, enabling fleet managers to add, move, and expand charging infrastructure without the need for extensive rewiring.

Its retractable cable management system keeps cords and electrical equipment off the ground, ensuring a tidy and efficient charging setup. Moreover, the EV Charging Busway can accommodate both AC Level 2 chargers and ground-mounted DC fast charging pedestals, providing a comprehensive charging solution for different fleet requirements.

Eaton’s introduction of the EV Charging Busway intends to provide fleet managers with a cost-effective and flexible solution that seamlessly integrates with existing electrical systems.