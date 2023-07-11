Emitwise, Sedex Partner on Sustainability Supply Chain Sustainability Data

Emitwise, a carbon management company, has teamed up with Sedex, a sustainability data company, to address challenges in supply chain data, especially when it comes to challenges such as Scope 3 emissions.

The companies aim to provide deeper insights and more efficient data services for supply chain sustainability. Specifically, the partnership will address Scope 3 emissions, which are emissions that are caused indirectly up and down the value chain and are much harder to measure for many businesses.

The partnership comes as more focus is being put on environmental, social, and corporate governance reporting. In addition, new standards regarding ESG reporting are making their way into financial reporting. Namely, more sustainability-related disclosures are being required in capital markets, with climate impact reporting taking center stage. Supply chain data and Scope 3 emissions are critical for businesses to understand, yet they are challenging to determine.

Within the partnership, Emitwise will support businesses to measure, manage and report on their complete carbon footprint, including Scope 3 supply chain emissions, while Sedex will leverage its data platform and assessment tools, which can measure social topics such as working hours, labor management practices and worker demographics at supplier work sites. Sedex launched its platform for sustainable sourcing in 2015, working with more than 38,000 buyers and suppliers in 150 countries to improve their sustainable supply chain practices.

“By working together, the two companies hope to enable brands, suppliers, and intermediaries to access more of their supply chain sustainability data in one place to drive more informed, efficient decision-making and reporting,” the companies stated.

The partnership will begin with the two companies referring customers to each others’ services, in addition to developing their collaboration across data integration, insights, and measurement. One such synergy is investigating ways to bring Emitwise environmental data into the Sedex ecosystem, which can be analyzed against social data on suppliers and individual work sites.

“Emitwise addresses a critical sustainability challenge by helping businesses to measure and manage their Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions,” Sedex CEO Jon Hancock said. “Their services perfectly complement Sedex’s tools and data landscape, with our expertise across social areas. Our customers often ask us for more environmental data capabilities – this partnership will deliver that in an effective way that taps into existing, proven solutions. I’m delighted we’re partnering with Emitwise, and excited about our future work to harness both our strengths for our customers’ benefit.”

Emitwise and Sedex will also explore ways to combine their supply chain data capabilities to help businesses achieve sustainability goals.

