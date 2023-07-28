First Solar to Invest $1.1 Billion in Fifth U.S. Solar Manufacturing Facility

First Solar, an American solar technology company, announced the company’s plans to invest up to $1.1 billion in building a fifth solar manufacturing facility in the United States.

This move is a strategic step toward expanding the country’s photovoltaic (PV) solar module production capabilities and reinforcing its position as a key player internationally in the industry. With the new facility projected to add 3.5 gigawatts of nameplate manufacturing capacity, First Solar is planning to reach approximately 14 GW in the U.S. and 25 GW globally by 2026.

Expanding America’s Solar Manufacturing Base

First Solar said it has a commitment to helping develop the U.S. solar manufacturing sector. The company’s upcoming manufacturing facility will be equipped to produce its Series 7 modules, designed with 100% U.S.-made components in line with the current domestic content guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury. This investment coincides with the U.S.’s transition toward sustainable energy, and it aligns with the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act.

By fostering domestic solar module production and supporting the value chains that underpin it, First Solar said it aims to solidify the U.S.’s position as a global renewable energy leader. The company’s CEO Mark Widmar emphasized that this decision is rooted in robust fundamentals, including a substantial order backlog of approximately 78 GW and a strong balance sheet. As a fully vertically integrated solar manufacturer with an operational capacity reaching 6.3 GW in the U.S., the company is well-positioned to help the U.S. sustainable energy transition, according to First Solar.

The Role of First Solar With Economic Opportunities and Job Growth

Beyond contributing to the nation’s sustainable energy goals, First Solar’s investments are expected to drive economic growth and create employment opportunities. With more than 2,500 current employees in the U.S. solar manufacturing sector, the company is already a significant employer in the industry. The upcoming facility is projected to generate over 700 new jobs, further strengthening First Solar’s position as a job creator in the renewable energy sector.

Combined with previous investments in a new 3.5 GW manufacturing facility in Alabama and the expansion of existing manufacturing capabilities in Ohio, First Solar’s total direct job count in the US is anticipated to exceed 4,000 by 2026.

Toward a Sustainable Energy Future

As First Solar’s new manufacturing facility takes shape and begins its operations, it signifies a significant step towards realizing the vision of a sustainable energy future. The company’s advanced thin-film PV modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, and eco-efficient alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules.