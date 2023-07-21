Largest Rooftop Solar Project in New York State Completed

The largest rooftop solar project in New York State, located on the Medline Industries distribution center, reached completion and will now power over 1,600 homes annually.

The center produces 7.2 megawatts of solar energy, generated from more than 17,000 panels. It will create 8.5 million kilowatt hours of clean power per year, reducing carbon emissions by about 6,000 metric tons annually.

New York’s Climate Act Goal aims to install 6 gigawatts of solar by 2025 and works to achieve equitable access to clean energy. This major project allows New York residents to both opt to use clean energy and lower their energy costs.

“New York continues to be an example to other states with our aggressive development of renewable energy, and our commitment to clean, affordable solar is key to us successfully building a zero-emission electricity grid,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The completion of this project marks another major milestone in the Empire State and reflects a successful trend of private investment in community-centered projects that are now at the heart of our clean energy transition.”

Support for Clean Energy and Community Solar, Combined Private and Government Investment

The $8 million project was partly funded by about $5 million in investment from PowerFlex, national provider of clean energy sources for commercial use. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided an additional $3 million to the project through the NY-Sun initiative.

Support for community solar projects such as this one allows homeowners and renters to access the many benefits of solar energy without installing solar panels on their homes. As the solar industry rapidly grows, attention has been drawn to making the technology more affordable. The large majority of households installing solar have an annual income of more than $75,000 as the cost of solar panels and installment remains high.

Community solar projects instead distribute solar energy directly into the electric grid, to be used by nearby homes and businesses. This way, users may access solar energy from their regular energy provider.

New York is now the top community solar market in the U.S. Within the state, the industry has grown solar access by more than 3,000% since 2012, providing jobs to 13,400 people across the state, and lowering the cost of solar by 72%.