Lightbridge, Texas A&M to Study Fuel Performance in NuScale SMR

Lightbridge and Texas A&M University are partnering to study fuel performance in a NuScale small nuclear reactor (SMR).

Lightbridge, a nuclear fuel technology company, along with Texas A&M and industry leaders will conduct a comprehensive study on the performance of Lightbridge Fuel in a SMR designed by NuScale Power. The study, funded by the Department of Energy (DOE), aims to advance nuclear technology and understanding while promoting the commercialization of advanced nuclear fuels.

Texas A&M, awarded approximately $1 million by the DOE’s Nuclear Energy University Program, will lead the three-year study. The project brings together academic and industry experts, including Lightbridge Corporation, NuScale Power, and Structural Integrity Associates, to investigate the performance of Lightbridge Fuel in NuScale’s innovative SMR design.

NuScale SMR Study and Expected Findings

The Center for Advanced Small Modular and Micro Nuclear Reactors (CASMR) at Texas A&M, directed by Professor Yassin A. Hassan, will oversee the study. NuScale Power, a leading SMR developer, will contribute its expertise to assess the performance of Lightbridge’s advanced fuel. Structural Integrity Associates will employ its PEGASUS simulation software, a cutting-edge tool for fuel evaluation and design optimization.

The study aims to generate unique sets of experimental data related to friction factor, flow, and heat transfer behavior under normal and off-normal conditions. These insights will contribute to enhancing the fuel performance of Lightbridge Fuel, promoting greater efficiency and reliability in SMRs. The collaboration exemplifies the cooperative research between academia, industry, and the government necessary for advancing nuclear technology.

Implications for the Nuclear Industry

By evaluating the performance of Lightbridge Fuel in NuScale’s SMR, the study holds the potential to drive the widespread adoption of this advanced nuclear fuel technology. The findings may enhance reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance, making nuclear energy a cleaner and more sustainable option.

The project also supports the goal of achieving a zero-carbon electric grid by enabling load-following capabilities with renewables.

