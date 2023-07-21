LyondellBasell Acquires 50% Stake in Stiphout Industries for Waste Recycling

LyondellBasell has acquired a 50% stake in Stiphout Industries.Dutch company Stiphout Industries specializes in sourcing and processing post-consumer plastic packaging waste, and with this partnership, LyondellBasell aims to enhance its recycling and plastic waste processing capabilities in the Netherlands and Germany.

LyondellBasell’s 50% Investment

The acquisition of a 50% stake in Stiphout Industries aligns with LyondellBasell’s strategic approach to invest in recycling and waste processing companies. The move also complements the company’s existing assets in the Netherlands and Germany, fitting seamlessly into their integrated hub model.

Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell’s executive vice president for circular and low carbon solutions, emphasized that investing in Stiphout allows them to leverage local synergies with their Quality Circular Polymers business, streamlining logistics and operations.

This partnership also opens up new possibilities for expanding their CirculenRecover portfolio, enabling LyondellBasell to provide sustainable solutions to customers and brand owners, supporting their circular and low-carbon targets.

Stiphout Industries’ Expertise

Founded in 2015, Stiphout Industries specializes in the processing of plastic household waste into clean flakes of recycled polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) materials. Their facility in Montfort, Netherlands, boasts an impressive annual processing capacity, equivalent to the plastic packaging waste generated by over 500,000 Dutch citizens each year. This expertise makes Stiphout Industries an ideal partner for LyondellBasell, the company said, as they join forces to enhance commercial and operational excellence in plastic waste recycling.

By partnering with an experienced polymer producer like LyondellBasell, Stiphout Industries can further enhance its operations, optimizing efficiency, and delivering high-quality recycled PP and HDPE materials to the market.

The Importance of Circularity in Reducing Plastic Waste

Both LyondellBasell and Stiphout Industries believe that circularity plays a pivotal role in addressing the plastic waste challenge. By recycling post-consumer plastic packaging waste, LyondellBasell and Stiphout Industries contribute significantly to reducing plastic pollution and advancing the circular economy.