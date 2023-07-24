In the quest for alternative natural fabrics beyond cotton and hemp, abacá fabric emerges as a traditional gem from the Philippines, crafted from the resilient fibers of the abacá plant. This age-old textile is lovingly brought to life primarily by skilled women native to the region. Through the passage of time, weaving expertise and knowledge are passed down from one generation of women to the next, with younger girls diligently learning the art of creating Abacá fabric.

Nurtured in the Philippine highlands, amidst a harmonious ecosystem of sustainable mixed agriculture and forestry, the resilient abacá banana plant thrives without the need for pesticides, fertilizers, or excessive water. This remarkable plant plays a crucial role in reforestation efforts, healing previously eroded areas that suffered from monocultural palm plantations. As a result, biodiversity flourishes, and the economic well-being of local farmers prospers.

How Sustainable is Abacá?

Amidst the beauty of this craftsmanship lies a crucial question: just how sustainable is the fabric derived from the abaca plant? Delving into the roots of abacá fabrics and their intricate production techniques, we explore the environmental considerations and impact of this exceptional textile.

In its natural state, abacá fabric boasts a soothing beige or light brown hue, though it effortlessly transforms into an array of colors to suit diverse manufacturing needs.

With unrivaled strength and endurance, this fabric proves itself an exceptional choice for crafting ropes, cords, and strings. In a testament to its remarkable resilience, abacá fabric enjoyed widespread popularity in the 19th century, finding purpose in ship rigging thanks to its innate ability to withstand the rigors of saltwater exposure. Today, the production process of Abacá fabric remains a meticulous affair, often carried out with skilled handweaving, ensuring each piece is crafted with utmost care.

Beyond its impressive durability, abacá fabric holds another endearing quality as a lightweight and odor-free environmentally friendly fiber. This remarkable combination of traits solidifies abacá fabric’s status as an eco-conscious material, appealing to those seeking sustainable solutions without compromising on performance.

A Visionary Collaboration

The commitment to sustainable practices and circularity made abacá attractive enough to gain recognition from environmentally-conscious consumers and industry leaders alike, leading to the development of Bananatex. Its versatility and durability make it an ideal choice for companies seeking to align their values with their products.

Led by QWSTION, together with a yarn specialist and weaving partner based in Taiwan, the development and production journey have been characterized by a shared ambition to create a positive impact on the planet’s future.

The extraction of abacá fibers involves a simple process of boiling, followed by pressing into pulp sheets in the Philippines. These sheets then undergo papermaking and yarn spinning in Taiwan. The natural white colorway maintains the fibers’ authentic hue without any dyeing, while the all-black colorway is dyed using a more sustainable yarn dyeing method, certified to Oeko-Tex Standard 100, surpassing traditional roll dyeing alternatives.