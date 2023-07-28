Peru Develops Sustainable Standards for Exports

PROMPERÚ, Peru’s export promotion agency, has released a Sustainable Culture strategy in order to adopt responsible environmental practices in their value chain. They aim to offer global access to a sustainable range of products while respecting both the environment and the country’s local communities.

The development of this strategy incorporates certification standards, including the Fair-Trade Peru Good Practies, Eco-Efficiency Peru Good Practices, and Biocommerce, in order to positively impact value chains of coffee, coca, alpaca garments, and more. The Sustainable Culture Strategy also works to implement deforestation-free products and circular business models in order to respond to challenges that Peru’s exports currently face.

The initiative brings together public and private sectors, academia, and other stakeholders in the foreign trade sector to allow Peruvian value chains to meet their standards. Firms involved are encouraged to take concrete action in addressing global sustainability challenges.

These recent efforts work to promote Peru’s exports on the world stage, providing added value to the country’s products to further support continued sustainable and decentralized development.

Peru’s Continued Efforts Toward Sustainable Development and Circular Economy

Implementation of this strategy follows a pattern of sustainable growth for Peru. In 2022, the EU launched the Circular Transition Team Europe Initiative toward promoting the country’s transition to a circular economy. The partnership emphasizes sustainable growth and job creation by supporting a low-carbon, resource-efficient economic model.

This transition to a circular economy of goods and services is key to reducing waste while still creating new products and avoiding revenue loss. In 2019, Peru became the first country to implement PepsiCo’s Recycling with Purpose circular economy model, which works with grassroots recyclers to integrate into municipal waste management systems.

With this initiative, PROMPERÚ aims to reflect their country’s biodiversity with their products while improving the quality of life for those involved in creating them, furthering the development of the circular economy in the region and beyond.