PowerFlex, DHL Collaborate to Electrify Delivery Fleet

PowerFlex and DHL are collaborating to electrify delivery fleets by increasing charging infrastructure across the United States.

PowerFlex, a provider of intelligent solar, storage, and EV charging platforms, has completed the installation of 415 electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) for DHL Express. The chargers, equipped with PowerFlex X energy management software, were installed at DHL service center facilities across major U.S. markets. DHL’s fleet electrification efforts are part of the company’s green logistics plan, and partnering with PowerFlex helps with the execution of the plan.

Partnering for Electric Delivery Fleet Efforts

DHL Express, an international shipping provider, has been aiming for sustainable operations, and the electrification of its fleet promotes eco-friendly deliveries. PowerFlex collaborated with DHL to customize the EVSE installations, ensuring they were optimized to align with DHL’s daily delivery operations. The charging stations were strategically installed overhead, keeping them clear of the vehicles’ path while remaining easily accessible for drivers at the end of the day.

PowerFlex recommended Level 2 (L2) charging stations, known for their reliability, cost-effectiveness, and lower power demand compared to Level 3 DC Fast Chargers. This decision was based on a thorough review of each fleet depot’s logistical requirements. The use of PowerFlex L2 chargers equipped with adaptive load management (ALM) allowed DHL to install double the number of chargers with the same power limit and existing utility infrastructure. ALM intelligently balances power usage across the charger network, minimizing energy demand spikes and ensuring grid-friendly EV charging.

PowerFlex provided DHL with a comprehensive suite of services for the EVSE projects. This included site feasibility assessments, turnkey design and installation, hardware and software, and asset management, as well as operations and maintenance services.

Editor’s note: Don’t miss the virtual Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit ’23 on July 18-19. Learn tangible, innovative solutions to help with sustainable transitions across industries. Speakers from companies and organizations including Schneider Electric, Cority, Jump Associates, Mycocycle, Plainsight, LRQA, the Alliance to Save Energy, and many more will share tactics and lessons that can help you solve your energy management, sustainability, and ESG challenges. Learn more about the #EESummit23, and then register today!