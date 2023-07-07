Report Finds North America Electric Vehicle Market Projected to Grow

According to a recent report by Reportlinker.com, the electric vehicle market is expected to experience a promising compound annual growth rate. The North America electric vehicle market is forecasted to increase as a result of government policies, increasing environmental concerns, and a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles.

Electric Vehicle Government Policies and Environmental Awareness

Government policies and regulations promoting the adoption of electric vehicles have played a crucial role in driving the market growth, according to the report.

North America has set ambitious goals, aiming to have half of all new vehicles sold to be electric by 2030. Additionally, the government plans to establish a network of more than 500,000 charging stations nationwide by 2030. These initiatives have raised awareness about electric vehicles and created a conducive environment for their widespread adoption.

Advantages of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles offer several advantages contributing to their growing popularity. They consume low-to-zero fossil fuels, resulting in reduced carbon emissions and environmental impact. Moreover, electric vehicles have fewer moving parts, reducing maintenance requirements and operating costs. These factors, coupled with their eco-friendliness, have attracted consumers and further propelled the market’s growth.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic downturn globally, affecting various industries, including the automotive sector. Strict lockdown measures disrupted manufacturing operations and supply chains, leading to reduced production and sales of electric vehicles in the North American market. However, as economies recover, the market is expected to regain momentum, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Investments in the EV Ecosystem

Numerous businesses worldwide are making substantial investments in advancing the decarbonization of transportation and improving urban air quality. This includes the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the expansion of charging networks. For example, Ford is establishing North America’s largest electric vehicle public charging network, addressing concerns about charging accessibility and supporting the transition to all-electric vehicles.

The electric vehicle market is witnessing continuous technological advancements.

Smart charging systems enable users to regulate the time and rate of charge based on energy demand, contributing to grid balancing. Vehicle-to-grid charging is emerging as the next stage, allowing vehicles to export stored energy back to the grid during peak demand. Wireless EV charging is also gaining momentum, with several manufacturers integrating this technology into their vehicles.

The adoption of electric vehicles still faces challenges, such as limited vehicle range and availability of charging stations. However, original equipment manufacturers are actively addressing these concerns by expanding charging infrastructure and improving vehicle range. The North America electric vehicle market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion type, range, and battery capacity.

