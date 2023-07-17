Schneider Electric Launches Partnership Program with Intel, Applied Materials to Accelerate Renewable Energy

Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, has launched a new partnership program aimed at accelerating access to renewable energy, dubbed Catalyze.

The program has two inaugural corporate sponsors, Intel, and Applied Materials, and aims to collaborate among key semiconductor and technology industry leaders to address the supply chain emissions within their industry. Intel is one of the top semiconductor design and manufacturing companies, while Applied Materials is the world’s largest semiconductor and display equipment company.

Through the Catalyze program with Schneider Electric, the companies will encourage suppliers from throughout the semiconductor industry to join and help accelerate the value chain’s transition to renewable energy and a low-carbon future. Schneider Electric has other partnership programs already, including the Energize program for the pharmaceutical industry, and Walmart’s Gigaton PPA program.

The partnership program comes at a time when semiconductor demand in consumer and commercial products is rising, ever-growing the carbon footprint of the industry.

“The shared goal of the Catalyze participants will be to encourage the industry’s thousands of suppliers to take bold climate action through decarbonization,” Schneider Electric said. “This is a challenging task, due to the complexity of the value chain, data availability and reliability, and the difficulties in defining the boundaries of such emissions.”

The program has several aims, including combining energy purchasing power across the semiconductor value chain with the aim to deploy renewable energy projects, help suppliers participate in the market for utility-scale power purchase agreements, and increase awareness of the availability of renewable energy within the semiconductor industry value chain. Plus, the program will educate companies about the importance of developing operational models in their supply chain programs to meet net-zero goals and engage suppliers to drive actions in their supply chain decarbonization.

“Switching to renewable energy is an important step to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Intel has achieved 93% renewable electricity in our global operations and remains committed to reaching 100% by 2030,” Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel, said in a statement. “Intel is proud to be a founding member of Catalyze to help remove barriers to choosing greener energy. Ultimately, we want our entire value chain to achieve net zero as we continue to deliver leading technologies that power our digital world.”

The program will start in specific markets with a focus on suppliers, with the intention of expanding globally where energy markets and interest aligns in the future.

