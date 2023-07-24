Tata Group to Invest $5 Billion in UK Battery Gigafactory

Tata Group announced a groundbreaking $5.1 billion investment in a new gigafactory in the United Kingdom with an aim to boost the country’s shift to electric vehicles.

Tata Group’s UK Gigafactory

Tata Group’s gigafactory will produce batteries at a capacity of 40 gigawatt hours, making it one of the largest in Europe. The factory is expected to generate up to 4,000 direct jobs and create numerous opportunities in the supply chain, including battery materials and raw minerals, which will further stimulate economic growth, according to both Tata Group and the U.K. government.

The investment in the new gigafactory secures U.K.-produced batteries for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), another Tata Sons investment, as well as other car manufacturers in the country and across Europe. The factory will supply JLR’s future battery electric models, including brands such as Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar.

With production scheduled to commence in 2026, this move is expected to accelerate the U.K.’s battery manufacturing capacity and provide almost half of the estimated battery production required by the U.K. by 2030.

UK’s Electric Mobility Investment

The U.K. government has been a supporter of the electric vehicle industry and is backing the transition to cleaner mobility solutions.

The investment from Tata Group is seen as a significant vote of confidence in the country’s automotive sector. The government’s commitment to making the U.K. an attractive destination for automotive investment is evident through initiatives like the Automotive Transformation Fund and the British Industry Supercharger, which aim to boost research and development in the industry.

The investment is seen as a strategic move towards energy security and independence, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and bolstering the country’s role in the electric vehicle market. The factory’s potential to create thousands of jobs in the supply chain further strengthens the U.K.’s automotive industry and fosters a favorable environment for future growth and expansion.