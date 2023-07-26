Tetra Pak Launches Dairy Processing Task Force for Decarbonization Efforts

Tetra Pak, a food processing and packaging company, has taken a step toward promoting sustainability in the dairy sector.

The company has established the Dairy Processing Task Force, which is in part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and participate in global efforts for a net-zero dairy industry. The task force coalition aims to bring together key stakeholders from the dairy sector to collaboratively explore technologies and systems that will contribute to the decarbonization of dairy processing.

The Dairy Industry’s Environmental Impact

Dairy production accounts for approximately 2.7% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. With the global population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, the role of dairy in meeting nutritional needs is crucial. However, the industry faces the challenge of mitigating its environmental impact to align with sustainable food systems and combat climate change effectively.

The Goals of the Dairy Processing Task Force

The primary objective of the Dairy Processing Task Force is to identify and implement strategies that drive down greenhouse gas emissions across dairy production systems and regions. The Dairy Processing Task Force, under the leadership of Tetra Pak, has identified several deliverables that will work to alleviate the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced by the dairy industry.

The coalition is focusing on a select set of deliverables, which include measuring emissions, collaborating with industry partners, and deploying reduction solutions. By assessing current dairy process emissions, the task force can determine measures to reduce them.

Even more, by collaborating with industry leaders and sharing reduction solutions, there is more dialogue about practical, tangible steps about minimizing the environmental impact of dairy production.

Most importantly, the task force is developing industry-standard sustainability guidelines and reporting frameworks that can promote consistency and a shared purpose in achieving sustainable dairy processing, according to Tetra Pak.

Task Force Collaboration Efforts

Sustainability challenges require collective efforts and collaboration among all stakeholders in the dairy value chain. By inviting other leading members of the dairy sector to join the Dairy Processing Task Force, Tetra Pak aims to accelerate climate change action and foster a more sustainable future for the entire industry.

Charles Brand, executive vice president for processing solutions and equipment at Tetra Pak, acknowledged the need for optimizing performance, reducing resource pressures, and enabling a transition to sustainable dairy practices.