Ameresco Acquires Los Alamitos Microgrid Project at Joint Forces Training Base

Ameresco has acquired a microgrid asset from Joint Forces Training BASE (JFTB) in Los Alamitos, California.

Ameresco, a clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, is collaborating with JFTB for the energy resilience project. This project, which also collaborates with Bright Canyon Energy, combines a microgrid, solar panels, and battery energy storage to provide 100% backup power during emergencies, support military operations, and contribute renewable energy to Southern California.

The integration of JFTB’s microgrid, solar panels, and a battery energy storage system ensures that the military base remains operational during emergencies, providing support to the Army and California National Guard. Moreover, the microgrid generates clean, renewable solar energy to benefit the surrounding community during regular operations. The project’s projected increase in energy resilience is anticipated to add locally generated carbon-free renewable electricity to the grid.

According to Ameresco, the acquisition of this energy resilience asset reinforces the company’s sustainable energy solutions. By adding locally generated carbon-free renewable electricity to the grid, Ameresco claims 31.5 megawatts of solar-generated electricity capacity, complemented by a 20-megawatt, 40-megawatt hours battery energy storage system and 3 MW of backup generators, equivalent to powering more than 5,000 homes.

Ameresco’s acquisition of the JFTB microgrid also extends to partnerships with PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company, and Total Energies contributing engineering, procurement, and construction expertise. Solar panels from First Solar and battery energy storage systems from Tesla further enrich the project’s sustainability profile.

A Two-Phase Transaction of Microgrid

This acquisition is the first stage of a two-phase transaction between Ameresco and Pinnacle West Capital Corp. In the second phase, Ameresco will acquire Bright Canyon Energy Corporation, including its stake in Kupono Solar Development Company, and interests in project subsidiaries developing solar, battery, and microgrid assets. The successful completion of this phase, subject to specific conditions and third-party consent, is anticipated in late 2023.

Ameresco’s ownership of this energy resilience project positions JFTB as Southern California’s emergency response hub, ensuring operational continuity during disasters. Nicole Bulgarino, Ameresco’s executive vice president and general manager of Federal Solutions, emphasized the significance of distributed generation and energy storage in enhancing clean backup power and fortifying security for military partners.

Construction commenced in May 2022 and is anticipated to conclude by the third quarter of 2023.