American Water Charitable Foundation Awards $1 Million in Grants

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a non-profit organization established by American Water, is allocating $1 million in grants to benefit organizations across the United States and promote sustainable and clean water uses.

Said to be the largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., the American Water Charitable Foundation’s funds will benefit a total of 23 organizations across 11 states through the 2023 Water and Environment Grant Program.

The Water and Environment Grant Program

The grant is part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which bolsters three primary values: water, people, and communities.

According to the foundation, equitable and accessible initiatives are a priority of its work, and the grants will extend support to projects that revolve around clean water, conservation, environmental education, and water-based recreation. Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation, emphasized the organization’s dedication to its core value of water while also fostering community involvement in water conservation.

The Water and Environment Grant Program is a key component of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, and this initiative is geared toward principles of environmental, social, and governance responsibility, as well as promoting inclusion, diversity, and equity, the foundation said.

Grant Winners and Project Ideas

The awarded grants extend to communities that align with American Water’s regulated state subsidiaries across California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The recipients represent a range of organizations and plan to deploy projects that resonate with American Water’s overarching goals.

Among the grant recipients are organizations such as the Friends of the Water Conservation Garden, National Audubon Society, YMCA Chattanooga, and Rivers Of Steel Heritage Corporation, to name a few. One recipient, Mosaic Life Care Foundation, plans to use the grant’s support in constructing an interactive water table learning exhibit within a Children’s Discovery Center in downtown St. Joseph. This exhibit aims to convey the importance of water conservation to young learners.

There was an overwhelming number of grant applications, which necessitated a competitive evaluation process, the organization said. The focus remained on identifying programs with the potential to make a substantial impact and deliver measurable outcomes in alignment with funding priorities.

American Water has operations in 14 states and 18 military installations, and the American Water Charitable Foundation, aims to support projects and initiatives that can potentially impact the areas where American Water and its employees live, work, and operate.