Bila Solar Plans 1 GW Indianapolis Solar Manufacturing Plant

Bila Solar plans to open a solar module manufacturing facility in Indianapolis that will be capable of producing 1 gigawatt of energy each year, or about 5,000 modules each day.

The project includes a $35 million investment towards renovating an existing 150,000 square-foot facility in Indianapolis and will create about 240 jobs once fully operational. With the new facility, Bila has designated the city as the location for its U.S. headquarters. Production is expected to begin in summer of 2024.

“We are thrilled to begin the Bila Solar journey in Indianapolis,” said Mick McDaniel, vice president and U.S. general manager of Bila. “We’re bringing to the U.S. market ultralight modules that go where traditional solar panels can’t go. In Indianapolis, we found a central urban location, a diverse workforce and an entrepreneurial spirit – ideal for our out-of-the-box approach to making clean energy attainable for all.”

According to the Singapore-based company, Bila’s product is unique for its lightweight solar module that can be used in challenging locations, such as low load-bearing commercial and industrial roofs, waterproof membrane roofs, and curved surfaces, to name a few.

Revitalizing Urban Manufacturing with New Solar Facility, Backed By Tax Incentives

As part of the new solar facility, Bila emphasized the role it hopes to play in helping revitalize the urban manufacturing industry in the U.S. Further, the new project was partially made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act and other tax incentives that have already contributed towards this goal.

The IRA has played a major role in expanding solar production throughout the country and is expected to offset around 650 million metric tons of carbon emissions over the next 10 years. Beyond this massive environmental impact, though, is its value in boosting the U.S. economy and creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the process. The U.S. solar industry has added $100 billion in investments to the country’s economy, largely thanks to the IRA.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the solar industry is expected to almost triple in cumulative deployment by 2028 due to the IRA and other state and local tax incentives.

“We’re grateful and proud to join the growing number of clean energy companies ramping up to transform the American economy – creating thousands of new jobs with technologies and solutions that will contribute to a more sustainable future for all,” said McDaniel.